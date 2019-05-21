Flights leaving Piarco International Airport on Wednesday morning may be affected due to a scheduled emergency exercise being carried out by the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT).

In a statement, the AATT advised that the full-scale emergency exercise will be conducted from 9:00 am to 11:30 am at the airport on Wednesday, May 29th.

The public is advised that as a result, there will be traffic interruptions to and from the airport to facilitate easy access by emergency response services, and police will be directing traffic accordingly.

The public is also advised to check with their airlines if they are scheduled to arrive or depart during that time to confirm their flights.