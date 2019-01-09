Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, says maxi taxi drivers who transport school children will receive all outstanding monies owed to them by Friday.

He gave the update while addressing a news briefing held Tuesday at his office in Port of Spain.

Before the reopening of school on Monday, the drivers had indicated their uncertainty in transporting the students due of non-payment of money for work done.

However, Minister Garcia said the state will clear its bill on this item, which stretches from September to December last year.

He noted that a committee will be set up with personnel from the Ministry, the Public Transport Service Corporation and the Maxi Taxi association to address matters that may arise in the future.

Meanwhile, President of the Maxi -taxi Concessionaires Association, Rodney Ramlogan, said he was happy with those assurances.