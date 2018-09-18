School Maxi Taxi Drivers Stall Operations In Protest Of Outstanding Wages.

Maxi Taxi drivers hired by the Ministry of Education to transport students to school refused to turn out for work in protest of outstanding wages.

The drivers have complained about the hardship they are experiencing because of the situation.

President of the Maxi-Taxi Concessionaires Association, Rodney Ramlogan, speaking with reporters claimed that the situation is unbearable and is adversely affecting their trade.

Divers say they will not work until they are paid.

In fact the maxi drivers, up until Tuesday, were adamant that they have no intention of picking up any children who have now been left stranded as a consequence of the situation.

