School Maxi Taxi Drivers Take Protest To The Office Of The Prime Minister.

On Thursday, members of the Association of Maxi Taxi School Transport Concessionaires, employed by the Education Ministry, took their concern of the non-payment of wages over the past five months to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking with reporters, President of the Association Rodney Ramlogan claimed that the situation is putting a strain on the drivers and they can no longer carry out their duties properly.

Earlier in the week Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, said progress was being made in honouring the outstanding bill to the drivers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

