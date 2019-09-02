The new school term opens today and despite incomplete repair works at some schools, Education Minister Anthony Garcia says schools are ready to accept children.

Minister Garcia explains that 194 schools have undergone repairs over the past eight weeks at a cost of $105 million dollars.

Minister Garcia added that the Ministry plans to work with the Regional Corporations to have urgent repairs conducted after hours during the school term.

He also addressed the issue of children with special needs being accommodated in the public education system.

He said this will be at the fore of the Education Ministry’s priorities this year.