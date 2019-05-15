A primary school teacher remains in stable condition at hospital after being stabbed several times in full view of students.

Police reports say that 45-year-old Norma Maharaj, of Lopinot Road, Arouca was attacked by a man with whom she has an ongoing land dispute.

The 26-year-old suspect came to the St Pius Boys R.C. School around 2.20 pm on Monday, pulled out an ice-pick and began stabbing her in view of her students.

He escaped on foot.

The wounded woman was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The Education Ministry’s Health, Safety and Security Division and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are working together on investigations into the event.

Commenting on the incident Education Minister Anthony Garcia told News Power that anytime a child, teacher or anyone operating on the school compound is attacked, this is a great cause for concern.

He said that schools must be places of safety where learning can be carried out.

Mr Garcia noted that there exists certain protocol in the school system that must be adhered to, however, he claimed that on this occasion there was a breach of the protocol.

He said that there is no need to review the protocol since what has been established will work.

Stating that there is no need to panic, he disclosed that once these protocols are observed these incidents will be minimized.

Asked by our newsroom whether or not any action would be taken against the security guard who was on duty at the time, Minister Garcia said investigations are ongoing.