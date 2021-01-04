School teacher Brutally Murdered

Secondary school teacher Suzette Sylvester was found dead at her Presyal home this morning.

The woman’s body was discovered at around 6a.m by her mother.

Police say the 48-year-old English teacher was beaten and bludgeoned to death, with the weapon possibly being a hammer.

Relatives said Sylvester and a male relative were involved in a series of arguments over the course of the weekend and the man was seen fleeing the house at Mowlah Road Extension, where Sylvester was found.

The suspect later turned himself over to the Chaguanas Police Station at 7a.m.