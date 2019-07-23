Second Vice President of TTUTA, Kyla Robinson says schools have always appealed to parents for financial assistance, adding that such a request is not a new solution to accessing funds.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM, she said schools have always reached out to parents for assistance as some schools are not fully equipped and teachers are sometimes forced to dip into their own pockets for stationary items.

She was responding to the directive from Education Minister Anthony Garcia, over the appeal by one primary school principal, for parents to provide a range of health and sanitation products for children at that school.

He said the requests should not be included with the booklists.

Ms. Robinson said that although schools would have requested funds to cover administrative and maintenance costs from the Ministry, they often do not receive the monies on time.