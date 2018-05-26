Screening and Psychological Testing Next for Municipal Policy Candidates.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government says out of the 488 candidates who were interviewed in 2017 for the expanded municipal police service, about 350 persons will advance to the next stage, which is Screening, and Medical and Psychological testing.

The Ministry explained that it has been engaging the Service Commissions to ensure that the procedure for recruitment and training is carefully assessed and that there are little to no setbacks with the increase complement of officers across the burgesses.

It pointed out that thorough background checks will be conducted by the Municipal Police Service with assistance from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service where necessary.

While this is in progress, the Ministry’s Human Resources Unit is in discussion with Service Commissions regarding the preparation of temporary appointment letters for all successful candidates.

In a media statement the Ministry indicated that once this phase is completed, four month training programmes will commence with one 150 candidates per batch.

