Sea Bridge Woes Continue: Mechanical Issues Delay Departure Of T&T Spirit.

Mechanical issues with the T&T Spirit led to a delayed departure on Tuesday morning.

Reports reaching News Power Now say that passengers were asked to disembark while the issue was addressed and boarding was delayed for others.

The vessel eventually departed Tobago at 7:25 am and docked at the port of Port of Spain sometime before noon.

This latest event comes a day after the maiden voyage of the Galleon’s Passage.

The vessel, which left the port of Port of Spain around 6:00 am, made the journey in approximately four hours to arrive around 10:00 am at Scarborough.

Passengers disembarked from the vessel just before 11:00 am.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan thanked the public for their patience and said that the country’s sea-bridge woes are now over.

