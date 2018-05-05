SEA Papers Leaked? Education Minister Launches Investigation.

The Ministry of Education says it is investigating the possibility that the papers for Math and English for Thursday’s Secondary Entrance Exam may have been leaked.

This has come about because of the appearance on social media of photos of these papers. Responding to queries about it earlier today, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said it could be that one of the persons supervising the conduct of the exam may have taken a photo of the papers and then circulated them.

Nevertheless, he said, officials were investigating the matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

