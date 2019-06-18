Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says Secondary Entrance Assessment 2019 results will be delivered to schools and students on Friday, June 28th.

In a media release the Ministry of the Education explained that it has taken the decision to disseminate the 2019 results for publication to the media as has been done in the past.

It indicates that parents who have written to the Ministry to have their children’s names withheld from publication ; those requests will be honored.

The release says going forward, for the 2020 SEA registration process and beyond, parents will be given the option during registration to indicate if they wish to have their children’s names published or withheld.

The Ministry is also advising that with only six working days left until the release of results, requests for non-publication, that were not previously submitted, cannot be facilitated.