Prisons Commissioner, Gerard Wilson, says the inquiry into the prison break by eight inmates at the Golden Grove Remand Yard recently, will be a comprehensive one.

All of the inmates have since been recaptured by authorities.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Monday afternoon, Commissioner Wilson stated that he is awaiting the recommendations coming out of this probe and assured that appropriate action will be taken.

Commissioner Wilson said he continues to closely monitor officers who have not been carried out their duties in a professional way, which can tarnish the image of the prison service.