A 26-year-old Arouca man is the second person to be charged with the murder of Cleavon Frederick.

Hilton George was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard on Thursday.

44 -year- old Mr. Frederick, an estate constable, of Ninth Avenue North, Barataria, was at his place of work, Boundary Liquour Mart, San Juan, on Wednesday, January 23rd, when three men armed with guns entered and announced a robbery.

The victim was shot about the body during the robbery attempt, before the assailants escaped.

The victim was taken to Eric Williams’ Medical Sciences Complex for treatment where he subsequently died.

George was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, last Saturday.

Another man, 22-year-old Leon Shukla of Caroni, was also charged on January 31st with Mr. Frederick’s murder.