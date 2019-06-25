Secretary for Finance and the Economy in the Tobago House of Assembly, Joel Jack, says the THA has not given up attracting investors following the failure of the Sandals project.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM on Tuesday, he explained that the THA has identified tourism as a major sector to boost economic development and activity in Tobago.

The THA Secretary said despite the failure of the Sandals project, the THA believes there are many other opportunities to attract investors to the island.

He added that the cooperation between the THA and Central Government will continue as it looks to boost the tourism sector and by extension, the economy.

Mr Jack also reiterated his call for the Opposition to support legislation which will be brought to the parliament regarding internal self-governance for the sister isle.

Mr Jack said it is important the United National Congress rallied behind the bill when it comes before the parliament.

He explained that the necessary conversations have already taken place with the relevant bodies including the Central Bank and Public Service Commission to ensure the bill is well structured.