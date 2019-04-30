The North West Regional Health Authority says it has increased security measures at the Port- of- Spain General Hospital due to an upsurge in gang related activities in East Port- of- Spain and environs.

In a media release the NWRHA explained that these augmented security measures include but are not limited to random security checks of persons entering and exiting the compound of the institution.

The statement noted that as such, members of the public are kindly asked to cooperate with all security personnel at the Port- of- Spain General Hospital as they seek to provide a sense of safety and stability.

The NWRHA added that it is committed to providing a safe environment for all its employees and that of its clients at all health institutions under its purview.