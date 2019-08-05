Reports indicate that accident victim, Simone Ferriera had an epileptic seizure, which led to her falling onto the roadway. Dionne Baptiste of the Seizure Support Network of Trinidad and Tobago is calling for greater public awareness regarding first aid treatment for persons living with seizures.

Speaking on Power 102FM, Ms. Baptiste noted that one of the biggest issues facing persons living with seizures is public ignorance. She explained that persons living with seizures just want to live their best life like everyone else.

Ms. Baptiste dispelled several notions regarding treatment for someone who is having an epileptic episode.

She explained that for example, the idea of placing something in their mouth during the episode is a totally incorrect.