Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has projected that by June of this year the entire process of receiving, evaluating and the selection of the successful bidder for the Point–a-Pierre refinery will be completed.

He made the revelation while addressing the 2019 Energy Conference and Trade Show which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain today.

Dr. Rowley said with respect to the refinery, a request for proposal is currently being finalized.

He also revealed developments surrounding the interest publicly indicated by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union in the refinery.