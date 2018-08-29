Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Will Not Receive Presents on Her 1st Birthday, Saturday. HERE’S WHY…

Tennis star, Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia will turn 1, on Saturday, but unlike other kids, this tot will not celebrate with balloons, a cake or even presents. Her mom says the family will not celebrate her daughter’s birthday because they are Jehovahs Witnesses.

The 36-year-old tennis superstar spoke on the issue at a press conference last Saturday, saying, “Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.”

According to the official website for Jehovah’s Witnesses, followers of the church don’t believe in celebrating birthdays “because we believe that such celebrations displease God.”

The website further explains:

“Although the Bible does not explicitly forbid celebrating birthdays, it does help us to reason on key features of these events and understand God’s view of them.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses believe the celebration of birthdays have pagan roots.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

