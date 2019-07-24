The organisation Fishermen and Friends of the Sea is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding four stolen vessels and the missing men still at sea.

According to reports, at around midnight on Monday night, four vessels were stolen from the Gulf of Paria in the vicinity of Carli Bay and Orange Valley.

Several fishermen were thrown overboard during the incident. Newspower Now understands that one of the eight men has since made his way to shore, while the other seven are still missing.

General Secretary of FFOS, Gary Aboud alleges that the robberies are being carried out by a local ring of bandits.

Mr. Aboud also said that National Security Minister Stuart Young’s decision to implement radars on the country’s borders is long overdue.