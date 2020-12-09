Sex offenders registry site up, not fully functioning

The Acting Superintendent of the Gender-Based Violence Unit has addressed calls for the sex offenders’ registry to be made public.

Speaking at the TTPS weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Claire Guy-Alleyne pointed out that a website for the registry is in fact live, but that no names have been added yet.

She said it is up to a judge to have a person’s name added and that can only be done after a guilty verdict in court.

Following the murder of teenager Ashanti Riley, citizens have been urging authorities to name known offenders with the belief that this would keep other citizens safe.

Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said, even if the court does not order someone to be placed on the registry, the TTPS is aware of all persons charged with sex crimes