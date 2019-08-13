One man is now dead and another injured following a shooting incident in Maraval.

According to LoopTT, the incident took place near the basketball court in Maraval around midday.

At around 12:30 pm officers responded to reports of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they discovered that two men had been shot.

One of the men, identified as Shaquille ‘Papa’ Eugene, died at the scene.

The other man is said to be in a critical condition.

News Power understands that the road leading into the area Maraval has been cordoned off following this incident. Police are said to be working on reopening the road to motorists at this time.