Singing Sandra Has Died. Gypsy Lost for Words.

Jan 28, 2021 | 0 comments

Sandra DesVignes-Millington or “Singing Sandra” as she was affectionately known, has passed away.

The Former Calypso Monarch died early on Thursday morning at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. She had been receiving treatment for an unknown ailment.

NCC Chairman, Winston Gypsy Peters was emotional as he offered his condolences to the country.

He was at a loss for words this morning when he spoke on the Power Breakfast Show.

 

Mr. Peters added that the loss wasn’t just one for Trinidad and Tobago, but for the region as a whole.

 

