Singing Sandra’s Death Rocks Fraternity. Fay Ann Laments, The Face of Calypso Will Never Be the Same.

“The face of Calypso will never be the same.What she did for the industry was enormous and her absence will be felt for a very long time to come.” The view of entertainer and business woman Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez, on the heels of news this morning that renowned Calypsonian, Sandra DesVignes Millington- Singing Sandra, had passed away.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Lyons-Alvarez said that Sandra was the very embodiment of power.

She said she lived what she sang and immersed herself in her beliefs.

She said she knew she had some health concerns but was not prepared for the news this morning.