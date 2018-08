Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, Dr. Glenn Ramadharsingh, says money problems are affecting the institution.

He says the situation is plaguing the completion of some projects such as the Siparia Cultural Center. Speaking at a news briefing Dr. Ramadharsingh appealed for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

