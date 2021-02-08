Advertisement

Sister of Missing Woman Alleges Suspect in Andrea Bharatt’s Kidnapping and Death is Responsible for Her Sister’s Disappearance.

Feb 8, 2021 | 0 comments

The sister of a woman missing for 13 years claims that the main suspect in her sister’s disappearance is the same man alleged to be responsible for the killing of Andrea Bharat.

Terry Gomez’ sister cried out for justice as she attended a candlelight vigil opposite the Red House last night.

The vigil was just one of many demonstrations at the weekend which saw thousands of persons pay their respects to Andrea Bharatt and the many women who have died gruesomely in this country.

 

She said that the main suspect in Bharatt’s killing is suspected to be responsible for her sister’s disappearance.

 

 

Yesterday during the vigil several persons spoke of their lack of faith in the justice system.

One such person was Ann Chitbahall whose two children were murdered in her presence.

 

 

She said that calls to the police have gone unanswered and called out for justice.

 

 

Another protest will be staged in front of the Parliament building today.

Dubbed ‘Call to Action’, it will be hosted by a number of Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society groups.

