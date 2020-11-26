Advertisement

Sitting Corpse Leaves Some Stunned, Others Intrigued.

Nov 26, 2020

Managing Director of Dennie’s Funeral Home, Cochese Tyler Dennie, says he has received mixed reviews following the funeral service for Che Lewis on Wednesday. The funeral service was executed at the St John Evangelist R.C Church at Church Street, Diego Martin.

On November 15th Lewis and his father, Adlay Lewis, were shot and killed at their home at First Trace, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.

Lewis was embalmed into a sitting position and given an open-air ride on the way to his funeral.

The deceased was also placed at the entrance to the church.

Dennie, in a television interview said the life-like embalming was requested by the family. He said since seeing the corpse, members of the public have expressed a desire to be embalmed in standing positions and there has even been a request to be embalmed on a motorcycle. 

He said the deceased would have been in this position four days prior to the funeral service and would be buried in a lying position upon arrival at the cemetery. Additionally, Mr. Dennie said there is something called ‘Aquamation’ –  another method of bidding farewell to loved ones, that would be introduced to the market by Dennie’s Funeral Home, soon.

 

 

