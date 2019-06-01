The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says the Registration of Venezuelan Migrants, which began today at three venues across the country, has thus far gone off without incident.

In a media release the TTPS said the exercise began early this morning in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.

The Port of Spain exercise is being supervised by Acting Senior Superintendent Floris Hodge- Griffith, Acting Senior Superintendent, Zamsheed Mohammed is supervising the exercise in San Fernando, while Acting Senior Superintendent, Jeffrey George is overseeing the exercise in Tobago.

The release noted that the venues are at this time properly managed by police officers who will continue to maintain a strong and visible presence throughout the day, to maintain safety and security for all until the process is completed.

The registration process runs from today, Friday, May 31st to Friday, June 14th from 7:00am to 5:00pm, daily.

It added that there will be a break on Wednesday, June 5th due to the Eid-ul-Fitr public holiday.