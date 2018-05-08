Soca Artist Blaxx Apologises to Police Following Indecent Outburst on Stage in Point Fortin. VIDEO INSIDE.

The entertainment arena in Trinidad and Tobago has been reeling over the past two days, this on the heels of a remark made on stage by entertainer, Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart of the All Starz band. He had uttered an obscene remark against fellow entertainer, Machel Montano while performing at an event to mark the end of the Borough Day celebrations on Sunday. Further to the obscene language used against Montano, Blaxx coined the Soca legend ‘The Devil’.

Today, the entertainer who has been decried by soca lovers, fans of artistes and others over the past 24 hours, made it a point to explain himself, apologetically expressing himself to the police but in the same breath, saying that his passion had fuelled the outburst. He said it stemmed from Montano’s on stage sentiment in Jamaica a few weeks ago, that Jamaica Carnival is better than that of his homeland, Trinidad and Tobago.

Here is Blaxx’s statement :

