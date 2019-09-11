The circumstances surrounding the sudden passing of soca artiste, Turner’s, young daughter are not clear, however news emerged early this morning that the Soca artiste’s daughter – less than one- year- old, had made the spiritual transition.

In the aftermath of a social media post by Turner, whose real name is Trevon Turner, the condolences and words of support poured in from fans and entertainers around the world. Machel Montano was among those who extended condolences, saying, “Please accept my condolences and may u and your fam be comforted in this time.”

SOURCE: Ebuzztt.com

