A soldier was shot by a police officer following what is believed to be a domestic incident.

Reports indicate that 30-year-old Shaheed Ali was shot yesterday while visiting the mother of his child.

According to reports, Ali visited the woman who was at the time in the company of her boyfriend, a police officer.

Ali reportedly drew a cutlass on the couple.

The officer who said he was fearful for his life, drew his licensed firearm and shot Ali twice in the chest.

Ali was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.