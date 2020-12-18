Solider detained after shots fired at Army base

Reports are that a solider has been detained following a shooting at Camp Ogden, St James last night.

It is reported that the solider – a private, got into a physical altercation with a warrant officer after the private refused to obey orders.

The private allegedly snatched his assault rifle and began shooting into the air while running to the western end of the camp.

The officer was eventually caught, subdued and detained and the weapon seized.

A lockdown was then enforced at the facility.