Popular Calypsonian Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins says while he’s sorry that he was driving a CEPEP vehicle during a recent confrontation with another individual he’s not sorry for his actions.

This after a video being circulated on social media showed him using obscene language during an argument with someone on the road.

He was being advised to come off the phone, while driving.

He has been suspended from his position as a Regional Coordinator at the Community Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) pending an investigation into his conduct.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm on Thursday, he said that his reaction had a lot to do with being assaulted with a racial epithet.

He said that there is an investigation ongoing at present, after which he will be contacted by CEPEP.

The Calypsonian said that he had already written a song about the incident.