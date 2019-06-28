The Secondary Entrance Assessment results were released to students and their parents this morning. The student topping the results was identified as Siri Vadlamundi- a pupil of the Grant Memorial Presbyterian School. She now proceeds to Naparima Girls High School.
Grant Memorial Presbyterian School has continued to deliver exceptional results with their students often coming in the top ten in the SEA.
18,849 students wrote the exam. They will all go on to a Secondary school- some of their choice, some chosen by the Education Ministry based on various factors, chief among them, their SEA score.