President of the Point Fortin \San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, John David, is appealing with the relevant authority for better roads.

For a second straight day, the taxi drivers parked their vehicles on the stand and refused to work.

Speaking with reporters Mr David said the poor road condition is very frustrating and puts a strain on their trade.

