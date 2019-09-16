The death of a Trinidad and Tobago special Olympics athlete is being treated as murder by police. 34-year-old Sean Gibson was found dead at the back of a Woodland vegetable stall along the M2 Ring Road by the stall’s owner on Saturday morning. Gibson’s face had reportedly been bashed in.

A motive for Gibson’s murder is yet to be ascertained. He has been described by those close to him as a respectful, diligent and prayerful. Family questioned who would want to hurt the young man who had no enemies but rather, lived for his family and work.

Gibson was a gold medalist and Former football captain. In 2015, he secured gold at the Los Angeles Special Olympics World Summer Games and in 2017, Gibson brought back silver to Trinidad and Tobago after he played football at the China Special Olympics World Summer Games.