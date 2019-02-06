Prison reform activist Wayne Chance says the idea of placing special stamps on sex offenders’ passports is not necessarily contributing to reform.

The issue was raised by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi during debate in the Senate yesterday over the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2019.

Speaking with News Power, Mr Chance said while he understands the intention behind the action, it may have unintended consequences.

He is of the opinion that it may hinder a person’s ability to resettle their life.

Mr Chance added that he believes even if it is implemented, there should be a chance at redemption for ex-convicts.