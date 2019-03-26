Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe is dispelling rumours that a Trinidad and Tobago Special Olympic athlete, who travelled to the recently concluded competition, was forgotten in Abu Dhabi.

She explained the situation in an interview with News Power Sport Editor, Marc Anthony Scott.

Minister Cudjoe clarified that the athlete, Shanice Baptiste, was hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack.

She said as a result, Baptiste was too unwell to make the long journey involving multiple connecting flights to return home when the team was ready to depart the United Arab emirates.

She revealed that officials have been in constant contact with Baptiste’s parents who, although concerned as they had not spoken directly with their child, acknowledged that they have been kept sufficiently informed.

The Sport Minister added that Baptiste is expected to return home this Thursday providing all the necessary arrangements are in place.