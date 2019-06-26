A 28-year-old Special Reserve Police Officer, with six years of service, has been charged with rape and was expected to appear before a Princes Town Magistrate on Wednesday.

The officer was formally attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

He also faces two additional charges of grievous sexual assault and false imprisonment.

The charges stem from allegations that he abducted, raped, and imprisoned a 29-year-old Venezuelan national in November.

The woman was eventually able to free herself and make a report to the police.

Inquiries were launched by officials from the Professional Standards Bureau, as well as the Police Complaints Authority, and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at his home at Fairfield Gardens, Princes Town.

Instructions were given to charge the officer by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard later that day.