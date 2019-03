30-year-old Rachel Mohammed has passed away. The Benny Lane, St. Augustine woman, was shot on Saturday night while in the company of a female friend at Dookiesingh Street, St Augustine.

Ms. Mohammed succumbed to her injuries at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, at around 10:10am on Sunday.

An autopsy was expected to be performed today at the Forensic Science Center in St James.

Police are continuing investigations. There have been no arrests in her murder.