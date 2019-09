Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man who was killed while at Belle Vue Street, Long Circular, St. James. The incident is said to have taken place at around 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The victim, Joshua Fortune, was at home whe a gunman approached and shot him, before fleeing.

Fortune died at the scene.

Sources say Fortune moved out of the area and returned a couple of months ago.

Police have no motive for the killing.