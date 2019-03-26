US President Donald Trump is being accused of attempting to undermine CARICOM’s efforts to resolve the Venezuela crisis.

The assertion comes from St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

He gave his opinion during an exclusive interview with News Power’s Head of News Andy Johnson on Monday night.

The interview reflected on the meeting held between United States President, Donald Trump and some regional leaders in Florida last week Friday over the Venezuela crisis, among other issues.

Dr Gonsalves suggested that Mr Trump invited the regional leaders to his Florida residence in an effort to intentionally undermine CARICOM’s efforts and affect the region’s stance on the matter.

He revealed that at least one of the leaders who were invited was warned by other regional heads that CARICOM Chairman, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris should be in attendance.

However the leaders ignored this warning and attended the meeting without Dr Harris.

This he says, meant that while the leaders were therefore only able to speak for their individual countries, it also meant that Mr Trump’s efforts to undermine CARICOM’s peace making process for Venezuela may have gone in vain.

He also shed some light on the video conference meeting held over the weekend with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and several CARICOM foreign Ministers.

He explained that CARICOM did not meet with Mr Guaido in his role as interim President but as a key player in the resolution of the crisis in that country.