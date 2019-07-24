Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, says the service is determined to make inroads in the fight against criminals and lawlessness in the country.

Speaking on the Programme, Facing the Issues on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon, Commissioner Griffith spoke of the existence of gangs which depend on contracts from the state.

He noted that from research the TTPS has done, it was found that the money obtained from such contracts is used to support their illegal trade.

Commissioner Griffith then highlighted some of the measures being taken to address such situations.