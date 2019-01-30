Barry Padarath – MP Princes Town
Overand Padmore – former Minister of Industry and Commerce
Dr. Fuad Khan – MP Barataria.San Juan

Barry Padarath UNC Senator and MP for Princess Town, Dr. Fuad Khan UNC Senator and MP for Barataria/ San Juan, Overand Padmore Education Officer Of the PNM

PART 1

 

PART 2