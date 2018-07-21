Stephen Williams Nomination for CoP, Thrown Out By PNM Government.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says the government will not support the nomination of Stephen Williams to the Office of Commissioner of Police.

He made the position known in the House of Representatives this afternoon after piloting the motion: approve the notification of Mr. Williams to the leadership position of the Police Service.

Dr Rowley said the present selection system has been unfair to Mr. Williams who goes on pre-retirement leave in September and on thirteen times has had an extension as Acting Commission of Police.

However, he made it clear that the government respects and appreciates the contribution of Mr. Williams.

During his contribution to the motion Naparima MP, Rodney Charles said there is need for both sides to deliberate on this issue in a mature way.

Port of Spain North, St Ann’s West MP, Stuart Young, said with Mr. Williams going on pre-retirement leave soon it might not be the best idea to put him in the substantive post.

Meanwhile, Caroni East MP Dr. Tim Gopeesingh suggested that urgent steps to taken to find a solution to the present situation.

At the end of today’s deliberation the matter was put to a vote.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...