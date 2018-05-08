Stephen Williams Suspends ASP Michael Sooker Amid TTPS Scandal.

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams has issued a suspension notice to be served on acting ASP Michael Sooker of the North Eastern Division, relative to an allegation of discreditable conduct linked to photographs that surfaced on social media last week.

The images were of a woman seen wearing his uniform and tactical wear while seated in what appeared to be the charge room of a police station.

On Sunday, the PSB seized camera footage from the Morvant police station. Reports indicate that they began watching it yesterday.

Insp Michael Sooker, whose uniform the woman wore in selfies shared on Friday, has reportedly said he was set up.

According to the Police Service Act, anyone other than a police officer who does not have written permission from the CoP and wears a police uniform or any part of it is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and to imprisonment for two years.

The TTPS had announced that an investigation would be launched into the incident.

