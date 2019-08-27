A world record has been broken by a T&T athlete at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima Peru. Discus thrower, Akeem Stewart copped gold in the men’s discus final, throwing a record breaking 63.70m on his third attempt in the men’s F64 final, beating America’s Jeremy Campbell and Cuba’s Fonseca Gerdan who won silver and bronze respectively.

This is Stewart’s third Parapan American gold medal and the second time he’s made history for Trinidad and Tobago as he won gold in the men’s discus and javelin events at the 2015 Games in Toronto, Canada, becoming the country’s first-ever Parapan Am champion.

In 2016, he won gold in the men’s javelin throw and silver in men’s discus throw at the Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.