Still No Sign of Andrea Bharatt. Crime Stoppers $50,000 Reward Announced.

Feb 3, 2021 | 0 comments

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $50,000 for information that can help in finding Andrea Bharatt.

The 23-year-old was last seen entering a taxi in Arima on January 29th.

Bharatt is a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.

She was reported missing by her dad after he called her phone and was greeted by a man who allegedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

Five men have so far been detained in connection with her disappearance.

Police said bank cards, a phone and jewellery belonging to the woman, were allegedly found at one of the homes.

Persons with information should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com.

It should be noted that since 1999, individuals calling Crime Stoppers and collecting cash rewards have always remained anonymous.

