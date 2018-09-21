Stolen Vehicles Recovered Following House Break In and Assault Against Gasparillo Couple.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says three BMWs and a Jaguar motor vehicle, which were reported stolen from the home of a Gasparillo couple on Wednesday, were recovered hours later by officers of the Southern and Central Divisions.

The victims reported to police that they were asleep at their home at Whiteland, Gasparillo, when they were awaken by a loud noise around 2:30am.

They allege two men; both armed with guns, entered their bedroom and proceeded to rob them of a quantity of cash and jewellery.

The assailants then demanded the keys to the couple’s five vehicles; two white BMWs, one black BMW, a white Jaguar and a black Kia Sorento.

The gunmen then tied up the victims and made their escape in the stolen vehicles.

A report was made to the Gasparillo Police Station and an investigation launched under the supervision of Sergeant Rennie Maraj, with the assistance of officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department and the Special Branch.

Four of the vehicles were subsequently recovered in the Roystonia, Couva, district around 4:00pm, on the same day.

The Kia Sorento was not recovered and no arrests have as yet been made in connection with the incident.

