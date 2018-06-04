Stop Crowding Accident and Emergency, At Hospitals. Use Health Centers, Urges Emergency Consultant.

Members of the public are being advised to visit their district Health Centre before seeking medical attention at any of the nation’s Hospitals.

Emergency consultant at the Eastern Regional Health Authority, Dr. Georgia Baird says in most cases, patients who are levels 4 to 5 of the emergency Triage, with level 1 being the most severe cases, can be treated for their condition at their district medical facility.

High volumes of patients coming into Accident and Emergencies result in hours of waiting times. Dr. Baird indicated that taking advantage of the health centres will create an ease for all involved.

In the event a patient is not satisfied with the service received at a public health facility, Dr. Baird noted that they can reach out to the quality control department.

